Davenport man gets 15 months for false tax return, failures to file

A Davenport business owner has been sentenced to 15 months in prison for tax crimes.

Federal court records say Jonathan Folker also was ordered at his sentencing Thursday in Davenport to pay restitution of nearly $257,000. He'd pleaded guilty to two counts of tax evasion and one of filing a false tax return.

A plea agreement says Folker didn't file individual returns for 2001 through 2011 or 2013 through 2017. It says that when he filed a return for 2012, he reported less income than he earned.

The agreement also says Folker didn't file some returns for his company, Nerdwerx.