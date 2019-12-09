Davenport inmates work to refurbish bikes to give to kids as Christmas gifts

Inmates at an Iowa prison are refurbishing 25 bicycles for children just in time for Christmas.

Inmates at the Scott County jail in Davenport are refurbishing 25 bicycles for kids just in time for Christmas. (WQAD/CNN)

The inmates are at the Scott County jail in Davenport. They work to spruce up the handlebars and replace worn-out tires throughout the year.

The bikes then go to 25 children at the Friendly House, which provides affordable services for families, children and seniors.

One inmate says the program reinforces how much he loves his children and how hard he will work to provide for them once he is released.

"What I learned out of this is, it's better to give then, you know what I mean- just to be on the bad side all the time," Christopher Garden said.

Not all the bikes go to the kids. Some of them go to newly-released inmates who don't own a car.

This is the 15th year the Scott County Sheriff's Office and the Friendly House have teamed up for the project.