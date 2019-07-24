Davenport drowning victim identified as Bellevue teacher

Two men who drowned in a pool in Davenport were both teachers in eastern Iowa.

Investigators identified the men as 57-year-old Ken Anderson and 60-year-old Mark Anderson.

Ken taught social studies and coached bowling at Bellevue Middle and High School. Mark was a retired science teacher from North Scott High School and used to work in Bellevue.

Neighbors say the two men were house-sitting for the homeowner who was out of town when they drowned on Monday night. Police say it was an accident.

Bellevue Schools released a statement on the drownings, asking the community to keep Ken and Mark Anderson's family and friends in their thoughts.

The district says counselors will be available at the middle school and high school building Wednesday starting at 9:00 a.m.