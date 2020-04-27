Davenport bride-to-be celebrates with drive-by bridal shower

A Davenport couple did not let the pandemic get in their way of their bridal shower.

Megan Schoephorster {show-for-ster} just changed her plans. On Saturday, she and her fiancé Michael Smith hosted a social distancing celebration with a drive by bridal shower.

The bride to be says despite the change they had a great time.

"Basically everyone who is invited to the regular bridal shower, which was supposed to be today, came to this one and drove by with their gift, and we gave them like little goodie bags to take with," Schoephorster said.

Megan and Michael say they're working out some scheduling conflicts for their wedding, but still plan to hold it on June 6th.

They say the date is important because they're both in college and other dates would interfere with classes.

To see the full story, click here.

