Dates change for Iowa's Ride

The new alternative cycling event to rival RAGBRAI is making changes.

RAGBRAI 2019 (KCRG)

Instead of happening the same days of the Register's Annual Great Bike Ride Across Iowa, Iowa's Ride will now happen the week before--July 12th to the 18th.

According to a post on the Iowa Ride's Facebook page, organizers said they've heard concerns from cyclists and they want to do the right thing.

"We apologize to those who have scheduled around this week and will be disappointed by this decision," the post reads. "We will refund 100% of those entry fees if they request since they no longer wish to do the ride. Again, we apologize to these folks who registered for IOWA’S RIDE and would not be able to ride on our new dates."

The ride will also start in eastern Iowa and head west, allowing cyclists to travel two straight weeks if they choose.

"We are excited to get the route out in November," organizers said in the post. "We are excited to get back to the roots that started the bike movement by visiting the welcoming towns of Iowa."

Former employees of the Register organized the new event following how the newspaper handled a previous story.