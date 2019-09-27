Date set for re-dedication ceremony for Madison Co. bridge that burned

A bridge in Madison County that burned in 2017 will be re-dedicated in October.

The Cedar Bridge was originally built-in 1883 but became popular after a novel was published in the 1990s. The Bridges of Madison County by James Waller was also adapted into a movie. When the movie was at its prime, the Oprah Winfrey Show filmed near the bridge.

The bridge was deliberately set on fire back in 2017, but donations have brought the bridge back to the original form.

The re-dedication ceremony will take place on October 12 from 5 - 6 p.m. This ceremony will be part of the 50th Madison County Covered Bridge Festival, which is a two-day event.