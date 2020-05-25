Data shows Iowa is failing at social distancing

Iowa gets an 'F' grade when it comes to social distancing performance, according to data from Unacast.

The Norway-based software company uses cell phone location data to track people's movements.

It looks at trends from before the pandemic to present day.

The scores they give are based on social interaction, how much people are traveling and how often people are visiting non-essential venues.

The company has given multiple counties within the state an "F" grade, including Linn, Johnson, Dubuque, and Black Hawk counties.

See the full story on WOI's website.

See the data for yourself here.