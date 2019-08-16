Data security breach hits eastern Iowa hospital

Officials at Virginia Gay Hospital in Vinton said they sent letters to patients potentially affected by a data security breach.

According to a statement from the hospital, patient information in an email account may have been accessed by a third party on June 18, 2019.

There's a possibility the "incident that may have resulted in the disclosure of the personal information of its patients," the hospital said.

Hospital staff said they contacted forensic experts and found outpatient names, dates of birth, social security numbers, and medical information may have been compromised.

"Although Virginia Gay Hospital has seen no evidence that this sensitive information was accessed by the intruder, it wanted to provide notice of this incident, along with information pertaining to available resources," the hospital said.

The hospital created a toll-free call line people can use for questions. The number is 855-940-0843 available Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.Central Time.

"Virginia Gay Hospital sincerely regrets any concern or inconvenience that this matter may cause its patients, and remains dedicated to protecting patient’s personal information," the hospital said in its statement.