'Dark money' ties raise questions for GOP Sen. Ernst

Documents obtained by The Associated Press reveal an outside group founded by top political aides to Sen. Joni Ernst is working closely with the Iowa Republican to raise money and boost her reelection prospects.

Some legal experts say the degree of overlap between her campaign and the nonprofit Iowa Values could violate the law. Emails show Ernst fundraiser Claire Holloway Avella asked a donor for $50,000 for the group following an introduction by the senator.

Ernst's attorney says they followed the law, but some attorneys say Holloway Avella's request could cross a legal line because she was working on Ernst's behalf.