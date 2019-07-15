Dangerous heat approaching for later in the week

Very high temperatures, combined with high humidity levels, will creat dangerous conditions toward the latter part of the week, forecasters said Monday.

An Excessive Heat Watch, issued by the National Weather Service, in effect from Wednesday, July 17 through Saturday, July 20, 2019 (KCRG)

An Excessive Heat Watch has been issued by the National Weather Service for the entire KCRG-TV9 viewing area from Wednesday through Saturday. This means that the combination of temperature and dew point will lead to heat index values in the 100- to 110-degree range.

"A prolonged heat wave is ahead for eastern Iowa, and the effects of heat accumulate over time," Joe Winters, TV9 Chief Meteorologist, said. "It's not only the expected temperatures, but the repetitive nature of them."

High temperatures are expected to reach the mid and upper-90s by Wednesday, peaking in the Thursday through Saturday time period. During this stretch is when the highest heat index values will be possible.

"Low temperatures at night won't bring much relief," Winters said. "Heat indices likely won't fall below 80 degrees during that entire time period, making it difficult to fully escape the heat."

Persons attempting to do any outdoor activities should attempt to schedule them during the early morning or late evening hours before temperatures become too hot. Drinking plenty of water, rather than caffeinated or alcoholic beverages, is advised.

The elderly are particularly susceptible to the impacts of a heat wave and should be checked on to keep them safe.

Temperatures cool slightly into the upper 80s and low 90s to begin the following week.