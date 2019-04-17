"Dancing Away The Stigma" recital held in Cedar Rapids

Students from different high schools in Cedar Rapids and Marion joined together for an afternoon dance on Wednesday.

The first-of-its kind recital aims to make all teenagers feel included in their schools.

Students worked all school year to choreograph and teach dance moves to their peers.

It's a program called "Dancing Away the Stigma." Student leaders want teens with developmental and physical disabilities to feel welcomed in all school activities.

And that includes dancing. The moves are from dance therapy lessons, which is proven to help with motor skills.

Student leaders took class time each week to help students learn the steps. The teens all say they made friends in the process.

“A lot of the times we spend 10 or 15 minutes doing the dance the rest is a big party, for a 45 minute class period,” Linn Mar student Grace Kiboku said.

Parents even showed up to watch the recital held at Kennedy High School.

Dancing Away the Stigma is a program through Iowa BIG, a project based learning course. The project will continue next school year.