More than 35,000 without power following severe storms

Severe weather caused damage as it moved through Eastern Iowa Sunday and caused more than 35,000 homes and businesses to lose power.

In West Union, emergency management officials said several buildings were damaged when the storms moved through. Officials said power lines are down across Fayette County.

Hundreds of businesses and homes are without power as of 6:15 p.m. Sunday. Alliant Energy is responding to dozens of outages across northeastern Iowa.

"Our crews are out working restore power to those impacted by today's storms," said Mike Wagner with Alliant Energy. "Some areas are still dealing with severe weather and our crews will move into those areas as conditions allow."

Wagner said those without power can report outages by clicking here.

MidAmerican Energy is also reporting more than 15,000 customers are without power in their service area, which includes the Quad Cities.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 9 p.m.

Check back for updates.