Damage being assessed after thunderstorms that produced hail Tuesday

Thunderstorms rolled through eastern Iowa on Tuesday and some areas saw significant hail and now some are assessing the damage.

Hail in Marion on Tuesday, April 7, 2020.

Hail, in excess of two inches in diameter, was reported with some of the storms moving through Linn County between 6:30 and 8 p.m. Tuesday.

In Mount Vernon, Iowa Storm Restoration says it received 67 calls since that storm. From what Home Restoration responded to, most of the hail damage was in Southwest Marion.

One house worker's survey in Marion on Thursday said the resident most likely will need a new roof, siding, gutters, and gutters.

Kent Fisher, with Iowa Storm Restoration, said "It all depends on how the hail comes down whether it has wind behind it or if it's straight down. A lot of shingle damage and a little bit of siding damage so far."

