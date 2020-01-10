DOT plow drivers brine roadways in anticipation of Friday wintry mix

Workers at the Iowa Department of Transportation are busy getting snow plows ready for forecasted storms.

DOT Transportation Planner Cathy Cutler says snow preparations start every year on October 15th.

Now as they're anticipating this weekend's storm, they're really making sure everything is ready to go.

Friday morning, DOT crews were out, putting brine on all state roads. They especially focused on bridges and overpasses.

Pre-treating with brine is important for winter storms like the one anticipated for Friday that start out with ice, then turn to snow.

The brine helps to prevent a frozen bond from forming on the roadways.

“Really just the pre-treating that we're doing is the preliminary step we take, and then we just work until the roads are clear, so we don't pull off at sunset, or anything like that, we'll just keep rotating crews throughout,” Cutler said.

There's a team of 20 state snowplows in Cedar Rapids along. That doesn't include the city and county plows.

