DOT considering widening I-380 to six lanes between Hwy. 30, Forevergreen Road

Today, people can talk to the Iowa DOT Wednesday night about proposed improvements, including making part of I-380 six lanes.

The Department of Transporation is considering widening the area between U.S. Highway 30 and the newly opened Forevergreen Road exit ramps at North Liberty.

The DOT is also looking at improving interchanges at Penn Street, Swisher and airport exits.

The meeting goes from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. this evening. It's at the North Liberty Community Center located on West Cherry Street.

