DOJ could take legal action against religious institutions violating social distancing standards

The Justice Department could take legal action this week over restrictions put on religious institutions in some states because of the pandemic.

The department is looking at several instances where people who want to attend worship services may face harsher punishments than those who violated social distancing standards. It says it has specifically been looking at a case in Kentucky.

A federal judge there granted a temporary restraining order for a church who wanted to do drive-in services on Easter Sunday.

It's not clear yet whether the department will actually intervene in these cases.

