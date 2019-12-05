DOC: Work release inmate fails to return to Waterloo Woman's Center for Change

Authorities in Waterloo are looking for a work release inmate who did not report back to the Waterloo Woman's Center for Change Wednesday night.

Lakoda Louise Christensen, 23, is convicted of second-degree robbery and other crimes out of Black Hawk County, according to the Iowa Department of Corrections. She was admitted to the facility on Oct. 21, 2019.

She's described as a white female who is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 134 pounds.

Anyone who knows where she might be is asked to contact local police.