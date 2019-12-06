DNR wants help track chronic wasting disease in deer

Saturday is the start of shotgun deer hunting season in Iowa. The State's Department of Natural Resources wants hunters to help them track chronic wasting disease.

Chronic Wasting Disease is also known as zombie deer disease. It causes the deer's body to waste away.

Officials say the disease has killed hundreds of deer across Iowa. The DNR wants hunters to give them samples of the deer they kill so that officials can test them for the disease.

Hunters will need to contact their local DNR office after they have collected samples.