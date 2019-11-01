DNR officials investigating fish kill in Tama County

Staff at DNR are investigating a manure spill that caused a fish kill on Wolf Creek.

Wolf Creek is located 2 miles northwest of Vining in Tama County.

A manure applicator fro Mayo Farm Inc. reported Thursday that a hose leaked about 2,600 gallons of manure. They estimated that 500 gallons reached the creek.

DNR staff investigated on Friday and while they saw live fish at the creek, they also found some dead fish in the area about 1-1.5 miles downstream.

DNR will continue to monitor the situation.