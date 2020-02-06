DNC calls for a 'recanvass' of Iowa caucus results after delays

The chairman of the Democratic National Committee is calling for a “recanvass”of the results of Monday's Iowa caucus.

Technical problems and delays have marred the first contest on the 2020 election calendar.

The current results show Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders nearly tied with almost all the votes counted. But the race remained too early to call early Thursday, with 97% of precincts reporting.

Party officials are scrambling to verify the remaining results three days after Iowans gathered at caucus sites across the state to begin choosing which Democrat will take on President Donald Trump in November.