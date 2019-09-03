DMX buys shoes for Maine family shopping for the school year

One Maine family was like many others this past weekend, spending time and money on back-to-school shopping.

DMX made this back-to-school shopping trip a memorable experience for Grace Firley and her sister. (Source: Nikki Cutchens via WABI)

But it's who footed the bill that makes their shopping trip a once in a lifetime experience.

Nikki Cutchens and her daughter, Grace Firley, were at Maine Mall in South Portland looking for shoes.

After taking her time at Journeys to find the perfect pair, Grace and her sister were ready to check out.

As the family was in line at the register, the person next to them asked to pay for their shoes.

That someone was rapper DMX.

He told them he was blessed to have 15 children and wanted to bless them in return.

"They're technically his shoes. That's what I'm going to say. I have DMX's shoes," Grace said.

Cutchens said her family is lucky to have shared this heartwarming moment with DMX.

"We really got this special moment that not many people get, and he saved me a little money on school shoes, so I can't argue with that. We are totally grateful," Cutchens said.

Grace started seventh grade this week.

DMX was in town for a concert he performed later that evening.

