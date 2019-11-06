Czech Village levee completed, according to city officials

A portion of permanent flood control for the Cedar River has been completed, according to Cedar Rapids officials.

The Czech Village levee, which was built along the river for a half-mile stretch from the Linn County Solid Waste Agency to 16th Avenue SW, is now complete. Construction on the levee began in 2017.

The Cedar Valley Trail is also reopened as a result of work being completed.

As it exists now, the Czech Village levee will protect nearby areas to a river stage of 19.5 feet. After the rest of the permanent flood control system is completed, it will be effective to river stage levels seen in 2008.

The levee is between 16 to 20 feet tall, on average, and has a 12-foot-wide trail for walking or biking on top of it. That trail will open next spring as the city does final grading on the levee.

A stormwater detention basin near Bowling Street SW is part of this segment of flood protection, allowing rainwater to be stored until it can be safely pumped into the Cedar River.

Additional enhanced flood protection measures are still planned for the Czech Village area next year, including the installation of storm sewer gates underground that will be able to close and prevent water backing up into the storm sewer system. This will make the installation of temporary storm sewer covers and pumps unnecessary as waters rise.

Work on other parts of the permanent flood control system continues. More information is available from the city's website.