Cyclists weigh options after new ride announced to compete with RAGBRAI

Bicyclists in eastern Iowa are wondering which ride they’ll go on next year after RAGBRAI organizers announced Tuesday that they’d be starting their own ride.

The planners of the Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa said they were resigning because of how its parent company, the Des Moines Register, handled its coverage of Carson King. That group is now starting its own ride across the state, Iowa’s Ride, which will run through the northern part of Iowa the same week as RAGBRAI.

"Total shock. I don't think anybody saw that one coming,” Mark Sillman, RAGBRAI director for the Cedar Rapids-based Hawkeye Bicycle Association, said.

"When I heard it, I was like, 'Really? OK, now what?'" another member of the Hawkeye Bicycle Association, Bruce Tiemann, added.

About 60 members of the bike club ride RAGBRAI each year, some of whom have participating for each of the event’s 47 years.

Both Sillman and Tiemann have ridden several years and said there’s something special about RAGBRAI, no matter where it’s held.

"When you're out on that bike and you're going down a hill and then all of a sudden, you see 15,000 bikes in front of you, it's pretty awesome,” Sillman said.

"You can go at your own pace. You can stop as much as you want, and that's kind of the beauty of it,” Tiemann added.

For now, the club said it’s sticking with RAGBRAI.

"It would be sad if we didn't have RAGBRAI anymore,” Tiemann said.

Sillman added that he hopes all the riders will come together once again instead of splintering off to separate rides.

“But if it doesn't, that would be very unfortunate to have something of that magnitude fall apart,” he said.

Registration for Iowa’s Ride is now open, while RAGBRAI registration opens Nov. 15. Both rides will be held July 19-25, 2020.