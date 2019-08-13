Cyclist killed in hit-and-run crash was firefighter in Iowa

The victim of a deadly hit-and-run crash served as a firefighter in Iowa.

Police said a car hit Devin Estabrook early Monday morning on Highway 61 as he was riding his bike northbound. It happed near 41st Street South.

The driver of the car did not stop, police said.

First responders took Estabrook, 49, to a hospital in Illinois where he later died from his injuries.

According to a post on the Facebook page for the City of Grandview, Estabrook served at the fire department in town.

Police are still looking for the driver of the vehicle that did not stop. Iowa State Patrol and the Muscatine Police Department are asking the public to help with the investigation. Anyone who has information about what happened is asked to call the Muscatine Police Department at 563-263-9922.