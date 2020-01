The Jasper County Sheriff's Office said a bicyclist died in a crash with a semi-truck Monday morning.

KCCI reports it happened in the 8000 block of Highway 6 near Kellogg.

Authorities said the rider died at the scene. The driver of the semi stayed at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

The bicyclist has not been named.

Click or tap here to read the full story from KCCI.