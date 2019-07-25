Cyclist hit by car in Waterloo dies from injuries; driver charged with leaving scene

A bicyclist who was hit by a car Tuesday afternoon in Waterloo has died from his injuries, according to an update from police.

It happened around 4 p.m. at the intersection of Western Avenue and West 3rd Street. When crews arrived, they found the cyclist, 22-year-old Dilail Salkic, injured at the scene.

Salkic was taken to MercyOne where she died Wednesday from his injuries. An autopsy has been scheduled.

Police said the driver of the striking vehicle, 42-year-old LA Jefferson, of Waterloo, drove away from the scene. He was later located and arrested.