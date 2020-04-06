Cybersecurity firms on the lookout for hackers during Coronavirus pandemic

ProCircuclar is a cybersecurity firm in Coralville.

CEO Aaron Warner says people are trying to use the coronavirus as a way to hack into software and steal personal information. He says more than 20,000 Coronavirus related domains registered last month. Many were used for phishing.

He says healthcare is one of the prime targets for hackers. It's normally done through an email, where a worker clicks a link that lets the hacker get all of the hospital's information.

They will then threaten to wipe out all of their data unless the hospital pays them. Warner says people working from home are also targets for hackers.

That's because they usually don't have the firewall protection at home to spot hackers their employer does. Warner says hacking could get worse if the job market doesn't get better.

"You'll have a bunch of people out there in our economy who used to have really good jobs and now are stuck at home without anything to do,” said Warner. “A lot of those tools are available online and we have a lot of tools in the United States. Many of them I think will turn to the dark side."

Warner says ProCiruclar is working around the clock to try to stop hackers. He suggests people update their computers' virus protection, always back up their information, and never click on shady links.

Warner also says they are also on the lookout for people from different countries making fake accounts to spread misinformation. Warner says their goal is to create unrest and have Americans fight amongst each other instead of helping.

