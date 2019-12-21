Cyber attack forces RavnAir to cancel flights in Alaska  

RavnAir flights has canceled at least a dozen flights Saturday in Alaska following what the company described as "a malicious cyber attack" on its computer network.

The Anchorage Daily News reports that the cancellations affected around 260 passengers. RavnAir says it canceled all flights involving its Dash 8 aircraft until noon because the cyber attack forced the company to disconnect the Dash 8 maintenance system and its back-up.

PenAir flights and RavnAir Connect flights were still operating normally on back-up systems. The company is working with the FBI, other authorities, and a cyber security company, to restore systems.