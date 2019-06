The annual Cy-Hawk football game series has been extended for two years.

Athletics directors Jamie Pollard of Iowa State and Gary Barta of Iowa announced Monday, according to the Iowa City Press-Citizen.

This means the game will be played through 2025.

Iowa State is set to host this season's game on Sept. 14 at Jack Trice Stadium.

According to the Iowa City Press-Citizen, the game will be played at Kinnick Stadium in 2024 and in Ames in 2025.