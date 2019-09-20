Cy-Hawk beer sign-holder to donate at least $471k to University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital

An Iowa State fan's sign asking for more beer money has now raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital.

Carson King, 23, held up this sign at the Cy-Hawk game on Saturday and got $6,000 in donations. That money is now going toward a special cause. (KCCI)

During an interview on Good America Friday, Carson King said the amount in his Venmo account rose to $157,000. Matching donations from Busch Beer and Venmo mean the hospital will get at least $471,000.

King held a sign up at the Cy-Hawk game last weekend which read, "Busch Light Supply Needs Replenished ~Venmo~ Carson-King-25" during the broadcast of ESPN's College GameDay.

King, 23, said instead of using the money to buy more beer, he plans to donate all the money to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital.

Two companies have responded to King's generous plan with matching donations. The first was Busch Beer, tweeting that it would match whatever King collects. Now, the online money transfer service Venmo has added its matching donation to the total.