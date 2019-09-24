Cy-Hawk beer sign-holder to be honored with Busch-flavored ice cream

Carson King's sign asking for beer money donations for ESPN's College GameDay in Ames before the Iowa-Iowa State game cleared $1 million Monday.

Goldie's Ice Cream shop in Prarie City, Iowa, is honoring King with a mix of vanilla soft-serve and Busch non-alcoholic beer so everyone can enjoy. (KCCI)

King decided to donate it to the University of Iowa's Stead Family Children's Hospital in Iowa City. He'll be at the Hawkeye game in Iowa City Saturday.

Carson said he wants to be there to be part of "the wave" from Kinnick to the young patients waving back.

There has been another unexpected result of that sign: Busch-flavored ice cream. Goldie's Ice Cream shop in Prarie City, Iowa, is honoring King with a mix of vanilla soft-serve and Busch non-alcoholic beer so everyone can enjoy, according to station KCCI.

All the proceeds from the sales of the fundraiser will go to King's fundraiser.

As of Tuesday morning, King had raised more $1.1 million.