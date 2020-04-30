Customers & workers at New Pioneer required to wear face masks starting May 4th

New Pioneer is now requiring all employees and customers to wear a face mask starting May 4th.

This mask must cover a person's mouth and nose while in the store.

The store is also lifting the ban on reusable shopping bags, because of the shortage in paper bag supplies. They ask that if a customer does bring their own bag, they bag their own groceries. They may also be using plastic bags until the paper bag supply can catch up.

New Pioneer has also extended its senior/high-risk shopping hours. Stores are open daily from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., but the first hour (9 a.m. to 10 a.m.) will be for senior/high-risk shoppers only.

The store said that these new implements are to "ensure the health and safety of our shopper and staff."