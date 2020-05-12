Custom Fitness owner cited for allegedly violating public health emergency proclamation

A man who owns a gym that is operating beyond the limits outlined in the governor's public health emergency proclamation has been cited for allegedly violating that decree, according to law enforcement officials.

Jason Bailey, owner of Custom Fitness in Cedar Rapids (Mary Green/KCRG)

Jason Bailey, 49, the owner of Custom Fitness, was issued a citation by Cedar Rapids Police for a department of health violation on Tuesday, May 12. The citation is a simple misdemeanor.

Officers said they observed several people working out inside the gym on Tuesday morning, and that Bailey told them he admitted to ignoring the proclamation from Gov. Kim Reynolds, which limits gym occupancy to one customer, by appointment, in Linn and 21 other counties.

Police said that they received complaints on Friday, May 8, about the gym being out of compliance Reynolds' order. They said they spoke with Bailey and issued a warning at that time. More complaints from other individuals, including owners of other businesses that were in compliance, were made on Saturday to police officers.

Bailey will make a court appearance on June 25, 2020. He could be subject to a fine of up to $625.