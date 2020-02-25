Current interim Cedar Rapids Schools superintendent expected to take on role permanently

Officials will extend an offer to give the current interim superintendent of the Cedar Rapids Community School District the role permanently, according to information provided by the district.

The Cedar Rapids schools Board of Education will make the offer to Noreen Bush at a meeting held on Wednesday, February 26, 2020. Her contract would have an initial length of three years.

School officials believe that Bush would be the first woman to hold the position of superintendent in the district's history.

"Noreen is a visionary, a collaborator, an authentic and dynamic bridge-builder, acts with integrity and fairness, and is deeply invested in the success of all our students," Nancy Humbles, school board president, said, in a statement. "She is precisely what our students and staff, our district, and our community need in the next Superintendent."

Bush has been serving in an interim role since May 2019, when former superintendent Brad Buck left to take the same position in the Waukee Community School District. She had previously served as an associate and deputy superintendent leading up to her appointment as interim.

A resident of Cedar Rapids since her family moved to the city from Detroit, Bush attended Cedar Rapids schools from elementary to high school. She has a Masters of Education from Drake University and expects to finish her dissertation on her Doctor of Education degree in the next year, according to officials.

Bush would assume the role on July 1, 2020.