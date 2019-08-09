Curlers from around the country coming to Cedar Rapids for tournament

People in Cedar Rapids learned to curl and helped out the community on Friday.

The third annual 'Sweeping for Change' event raised money for the United Way of East Central Iowa.

Amateur curlers got some help figuring out the sport from four-time Olympian and world champion Debbie McCormick.

Cedar Rapids Curling team members told TV-9 that curling is accessible for people with all abilities, making it the perfect fundraiser for the United Way.

“Curling is a very inclusive sport, you can have people with vastly different abilities curl,” said Cedar Rapids Curling President Phil Burian.

The Cedar Rapids Curling Club is also hosting its annual tournament this weekend.

150 people from across the country are competing in CedarSpiel at the Cedar Rapids Ice Arena.

The sixth annual event starts at 6:30 p.m. Friday. It resumes Saturday at 10 a.m. and then wraps up at 9 a.m. Sunday, with the championship game scheduled for 11:30 a.m.

There is no charge to watch.

If you’re interested in joining the Cedar Rapids Curling team, they’re hosting a Learn to Curl event on September 10 at 7 p.m. The organization says everyone is welcome.

