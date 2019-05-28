Crop planting progress in worst shape since 1995, ag secretary says

With relentless rain and storms, the amount of the total expected planting of crops is at its lowest total in over two decades, officials with the Iowa Department of Agriculture said today.

According to figures from the department, 76 percent of the expected corn crop is planted, which is two weeks behind the five-year average for this point in the year. This is the least amount of corn planted since May 1995.

Less than one third of the expected soybean crop has been planted, which is two weeks behind average. This is the least since May 1993.

"The Corn Belt is stuck in a weather pattern that’s creating persistent, wet conditions," Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig said, in a statement. "This is causing historic planting delays. With only one day suitable for fieldwork last week, corn progress is 10 days behind and soybeans are two weeks behind last year. We know farmers are anxious to get their crops in the field if we get a break from the rain."

Only 42 percent of the corn crop have emerged from the ground, which is 10 days behind average. Only eight percent of the soybeans have emerged, which is eight days behind average.

Farmers only had one day of weather conditions last week suitable for fieldwork, exacerbating the planting deficit.