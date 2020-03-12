Crisis Center seeing Coronavirus concerns start to affect people's mental health

Foundation 2 in Cedar Rapids says coronavirus concerns have started to affect some people's mental health.

The Crisis Center Coordinator says they have started to get calls from people having anxiety about catching Covid-19.

Jennifer MacCormick says the center has been providing emotional support crisis counseling to some and recommending people call 211 for the most up to date information in Iowa surrounding this.

If it's medical-related, she says they, of course, recommend them to a medical professional.

"We're seeing some of that just because of the fact that we are a crisis line, and so there is some anxiety around it and the more you see it on TV, the more it can increase your anxiety so we are some calls about that," said MacCormick.

She says their “Your Life Iowa’ website also has information around the Coronavirus.

