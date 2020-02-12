Criminal investigation underway in Cedar Rapids' Cedar Hills neighborhood

Several law enforcement agencies are on the scene of a home in northwest Cedar Rapids conducting what they call an "active criminal investigation".

An investigation underway at a home in northwest Cedar Rapids on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. (KCRG)

On Wednesday, officials from the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Drug Enforcement Agency, the Cedar Rapids Police Department and the Linn County Sheriff's Office were all on the scene of a home in the Cedar Hills Neighborhood along Cherry Hill Road in northwest Cedar Rapids. Neighbors said officials have been focused on an area in the backyard of the home.

The United States' Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Iowa said they are conducting a search related to a criminal investigation. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation confirmed a search warrant was executed at the resident on Wednesday.

Officials said there is no ongoing danger to the public. No other information is being released at this time.