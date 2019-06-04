Criminal complaint details alleged sequence of events in Iowa Smoke Shop shooting

The criminal complaint filed against Andre Richardson in the mid-May shooting at the Iowa Smoke Shop on the southwest side of Cedar Rapids sheds some light on what police say happened that night.

The area around the Iowa Smoke Shop on the southwest side of Cedar Rapids is surrounded by police tape after an early morning shooting left two dead on May 18, 2019 (Rebecca Varilek/KCRG)

Richardson, 26, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted murder, two counts of willful injury causing serious injury, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, felon in possession of a firearm, and going armed with intent.

Linn County Attorney Jerry Vander Sanden alleges in the filing that Richardson arrived at the Iowa Smoke Shop, located at 70 Kirkwood Court SW, in the early morning hours of Saturday, May 18. Security camera video obtained by police showed that he was in the front seat of a vehicle driven by Alexandra Smith, 24, with Deshawn Hull, Jr., 21, Kenyauta Keith, 19, and Colby Shannon, 22, passengers in the vehicle. All occupants of the vehicle were previously persons of interest sought by the Cedar Rapids Police Department in connection to this case.

The vehicle containing Richardson allegedly arrived minutes before a black Buick Rendezvous driven by Kayla Panos-Blackcloud, 19, parked next to it. That sport utility vehicle also contained Booker McKinney, 19, in the front seat, along with Matrell Johnson, 18, and Royal Abram, 18, in the back seat.

Upon the arrival of the SUV, prosecutors say that Richardson exited his vehicle and fired numerous shots into the SUV with a .45 caliber handgun at close range toward all of the occupants. After the shooting, Richardson allegedly got back in the vehicle driven by Smith which then fled the scene.

Johnson and Abram were killed in the shooting. Panos-Blackcloud and McKinney sustained life-threatening injuries and remain hospitalized.

Prosecutors say that surveillance video showed Richardson's weapon jamming multiple times while firing, with him clearing the jam and continuing to fire.

Police conducted interviews with witnesses and reviewed security camera video from the store in order to identify Richardson.

Police said the investigation surrounding the shooting is still ongoing. No other charges have been announced.