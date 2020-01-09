Cricket Hollow Zoo facing court contempt motion

Cricket Hollow Zoo is facing a court contempt motion, filed by the Animal League Defense Fund.

A ruling by a district court judge on Sunday, Nov. 25, 2019, said that Cricket Hollow Zoo near Manchester is a nuisance and that animals contained there must be placed in accredited places. Photo: Feb. 11, 2016 (Dave Franzman/KCRG)

The filing wants to know where more than 100 animals are located. A judge ordered the rescue in late November, but by the time it happened on Dec. 9, many animals were gone, hidden or let loose into fields.

Some of the missing animals include grizzly bears, mountain lions, a camel and a wolf.

The filing comes after the Animal Rescue League of Iowa said it rescued more than 10,000 animals in 2019, a record-breaking total for most lives saved in the organization's history.

That number included more than 400 animals from the Cricket Hollow Zoo near Manchester in December. Animals rescued there included llamas, parakeets, and opossums. A judge ordered to have the animals removed because of poor living conditions.

A contempt order can result in a $500 fine and up to six months in jail.