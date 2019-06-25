Crews tackling potholes in Iowa City, but rain is making it challenging

Iowa City workers say they are finally prepped to fix many of the potholes around the city- but they need Mother Nature to cooperate, or it could make their job more complicated.

Crews are out shoveling and compacting "hot mix," which manufacturers make at around 300-degrees Fahrenheit. They say it provides the best solution to filling those potholes across city streets.

The city is receiving about twenty requests a week from people asking for specific places to get patched. Staff says they are going to keep working until it starts snowing again- but the rain is making it hard to keep up.

"This summer has been difficult in the fact that we've gotten a lot of rain," said Brock Holub, the Superintendent of Streets and Traffic for Iowa City. "And every time it rains, it's hard to fill the potholes with our hot mix. We are currently working through all of our collector roads and then working into the subdivisions."

Holub says as long as the rain holds off, they will focus on the well traveled streets before and take all of those weekly requests as they come in.