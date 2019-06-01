Crews pull boy's body from Des Moines pond, officials say

Authorities have recovered the body of a boy who went missing in a northside Des Moines pond, officials said.

Rescue crews were called around 3:30 p.m. on reports that a child went into the water but never resurfaced in the area of the 4200 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway.

Des Moine fire personnel were looking for the child on the pond's northwest side.

Officials said it's an old quarry that can get very deep – around 30 to 40 feet – suddenly toward the middle.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office deployed drones and a dive team to assist in the search.

Rescue crews pulled the body from the pond just before 6:30 p.m. The boy's identity has not been released.