Crews investigating house fire in Robins

The Robins Fire Department is investigating a fire at a home in Robins. It happened around 9 Saturday morning at 3250 County Home Road.

Upon arrival, crews were met with heavy fire showing from the front of the house and garage area. Crews were able to get a quick knock down of the fire.

All occupants were out of the structure.

Robins Fire was assisted by Hiawatha Fire, and Ambulance, Monroe Twp Fire, Center Point Fire, Alburnett Fire, Palo Fire and Linn County Sheriff’s Department. The Red Cross is assisting the residents.

Cause of fire is under investigation.

