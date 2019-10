Dubuque firefighters said a small freezer caught fire early Tuesday morning at the Aldi on Holiday Drive, causing alarms to go off.

It happened just before 3 a.m.

Crews said sprinklers went off while they were on scene.

Firefighters said they were able to contain the fire, but there was smoke damage to the building. They had to ventilate the store.

There was no immediate damage on how much the damage would cost.