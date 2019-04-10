Crews investigating early morning Cedar Rapids apartment fire

Investigators are trying to figure out what started a fire at a local apartment complex.

Just before 2:45 a.m. Wednesday, firefighters were called to West Hill Village Apartments in the 1600 block of 1620 Seminole Ave NW.

Crews said they arrived to find fire coming from an attic of a vacant apartment.

Officials evacuated everyone from the building and the fire was put out.

Fire damaged was contained to the ceiling of the apartment, with smoke and water damage to some of the surrounding units, officials said.

There was about $50,000 in damage, according to a press release.