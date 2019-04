Authorities are investigating what started a fire at a mobile home in Cedar Falls.

Crews received a call around 11:30 Friday night, at 2508 Union Road.

Firefighters say a friend of the owner was inside at the time but got out safety.

Fire crews used several hose lines to knock down the fire. Water was shuttled to the scene using a tanker truck.

Officials say there is significant damage to the home, and is likely a total loss.