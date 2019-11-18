Crews find woman’s body while fighting Marion County mobile home fire

Crews have found the body of a woman while fighting a mobile home fire in the tiny southern Iowa city of Hamilton.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office says firefighters found the body of 56-year-old Rhonda Kiler early Monday after being called to the fire.

Firefighters worked for about 45 minutes to douse the fire before finding Kiler’s body in the home.

Local and state investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire.

Hamilton is about 45 miles southeast of Des Moines.