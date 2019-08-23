Crews break ground on Lost Island Water Park expansion

Crews will break ground for a new theme park in Waterloo.

The Lost Island Theme park is a $100 million expansion to the Lost Island Water Park. The water park opened in 2001.

The plans call for the park to be finished in 2022.

Friday's groundbreaking ceremony is set for 3 p.m.

The project will include a variety of rides and attractions "designed to immerse guests in the stories of magical lands that can only be found at the Lost Island Theme Park," Gary Bertch said last month when he announced the plans. "This attraction is expected to enhance the Cedar Valley as a great place for family entertainment." Bertch's family opened the water park in 2001.

Several homeowners in nearby neighborhoods wrote letters to the city asking for assurances that the city and developers would take steps to limit noise, light pollution and other potential impacts.

Waterloo community planning and development director Noel Anderson said his staffers haven't found any harm to residential development and property values near other amusement parks they studied, including Adventureland in Altoona. He told the council, the new theme park is expected to be well within noise ordinance limits.

Neighbors may be able to see the taller rides, but the park lighting is not designed to shine off the property, said project engineer Bill Claassen.