Crews begin to patch potholes around Cedar Rapids

The City of Cedar Rapids says crews are working to patch potholes as temperatures change and moisture from rain and melting snow seeps into pavement and freezes, causing potholes.

Later this summer, crews will use a hot mix to repair potholes. But for this time of year, when the hot mix is not available, road crews will be using a cold mix for repairs.

The city said the cold mix of loose asphalt is available year-round and can be stored for emergency repairs. It's a short-term fix until hot asphalt becomes available in early summer.

If you see a pothole that's creating a problem, you're asked to email the city at street@cedar-rapids.org.