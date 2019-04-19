Crews battling fire involving multiple homes in Cedar Rapids

Emergency crews are currently on the scene of a fire in northeast Cedar Rapids that involves multiple homes.

Crews respond to a house fire in the 900 block of Oakland Road Northeast on Friday, April 19, 2019. (FORREST SAUNDERS/KCRG)

The fire is in the 900 block of Oakland Road Northeast, across from Daniels Park. As of 6:30 p.m., flames were reportedly coming from one home while fire crews worked to spray water on two neighboring homes that are in close proximity. The neighboring homes have visible damage to their exterior due to heat.

No injuries have been reported. Check back for updates.